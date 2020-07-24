It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that family, dear friends and respected legal and business associates learned that James Dunne Bashline peacefully passed from this earth after a long illness on July 16, 2020. His beloved wife and dear friend Helen Sampson Bashline and his constant companion and best dog lap “Annie the rescue dog” were by his side during his last days.
Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1942, J.D. learned early on to depend on himself and his Lord as his parents divorced leaving him to be raised first by relatives and then by the Presbyterian Orphanage in Redding, Pennsylvania. Not to be deterred, the young man worked hard and did very well in school receiving a full one year scholarship to The University of Pennsylvania.
Young Bashline subsequently joined the United States Army where he flew helicopters during two tours of service in Vietnam. During this period the young warrant officer was awarded the AIR MEDAL for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. Soon after, the newly commissioned second lieutenant was accepted and graduated from the prestigious U.S. Army Field Artillery School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
With an honorable discharge, J.D. resumed his studies first at Cameron University in Enid, Oklahoma and then at Baylor University in Waco, Texas where he completed his law degree. The recent law school graduate moved to Galveston, Texas in 1981 to begin his law career at McLeod, Alexander, Powel and Apffel where he became a partner and eventually retired in 2018.
J.D. Bashline was: a dapper gentleman, well-read, a wordsmith, world traveler, a linguist and adept at creating world class Old Fashioned drinks and icy Gin Martinis. He will be missed.
J.D. is survived by his wife, Helen, dog, Annie, numerous nieces and nephews and sister and brothers in law.
Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice.
J.D. will be laid to rest next to his brothers in arms at Houston National Cemetery with full Military Honors. A service date and time will be announced in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.