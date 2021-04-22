GALVESTON — Robert Randolph Lefeber, age 78, was called to his eternal home by the Lord on April 19th, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. Funeral service are 11:00am Saturday April 24, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston. He will be cremated and placed in the family plot in Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas in private graveside services.
Robert was the second of six children born to Edward James Lefeber, MD and Ellie Weisiger Lefeber on April 13, 1943, in Galveston, Texas. He was a member of the 1961 class at Ball High School, Galveston, Texas, and graduated from the University of the South, at Sewanee, Tennessee, in 1965. He attended graduate School in Economics at Tulane in New Orleans, Louisiana and at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. A gifted violinist, Robert during his school years played in the school chamber ensemble at Ball High and with the Sewanee University Symphony. He made several appearances with the Galveston Symphony orchestra. Robert was a gentle, kind, and caring person despite his lifelong disabling affliction with mental illness. For many years, you could always see him walking daily around Galveston for miles especially on the Seawall. He also loved playing cards with his siblings. He lived most of his life in Galveston but lived numerous years in San Antonio close to his deceased sister, Ann and elder brother, Ed.
He is preceded in death by both parents, his beloved sister Ann Lefeber Botik-West and nephew Brian Edward Botik. He is survived by siblings: Edward (Faith) Lefeber Jr. M.D., John Courtney Lefeber, Donald (Rose) Lefeber, and Nancy (Mike) Lefeber Hughes, M.D.
Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI ( National Alliance on Mental Illness) at donate.nami.org
