The family of Lula Mae berry Davis invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. followed by a funeral mass 10:00 A.M.
Lula passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Houston Hospice.
Lula is survived by her five children: Georganna Davis, Barbara Smith (Kenneth), Michelle Stevenson (Herman), Sylvia Sonnier (Michael), and Lawrence Davis (Teressa), brother Austin Berry (Hazel), sixteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brothers-n-law; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
See her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
