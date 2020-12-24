David G. Hughes

GALVESTON — About sunset on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, David Gelert Hughes left this life and rejoined his beloved wife and partner.
David was born in Dallas, Texas on December 27, 1938 to Merene Catherine (née Amacker) and Gelert William Hughes. He was a graduate of Highland Park High School. He attended and graduated from Southern Methodist University where he met and fell in love with Rebecca Thagard. They married on July 1, 1961 and were married for 57 years. They have two daughters, Rebecca Bentley Hughes and Alexandra Canady Hughes. They were blessed with four grandchildren: Joseph (Lee) Bentley Jaworski, Rebecca (Sasha) Alexander Jaworski, Rhoads Canady Wilson and Cresson Alexandra Wilson. He loved them dearly.
After SMU, David started his career with LTV, went into the toy sales business with his father and ultimately became a one person staff for Rebecca T. Hughes, Interiors.
Although his degree was in mechanical engineering, David was a Renaissance man at heart. On the one hand were quick calculations, principles of physics, airplane design history or handy construction, on the other the perfect quote from Shakespeare or the timely example from American history. He enjoyed clever wordplay, beautifully written sentences and had a soft spot for terrible puns. He loved history, literature, opera, European travel, dancing and sailing.
David strove to turn his and Rebecca’s dreams into reality. Together they brought history to life when they achieved their lifelong dream of restoring an antebellum home in Galveston.
The lamp of knowledge burned brightly until the very end of David’s life. In his last weeks, he read These Truths: A History of the United States, The Uncommon Reader, 1776 and The Taming of the Shrew.
He is predeceased by his wife, his parents and his parents-in-law Mildred Smythe of Dallas and Warren Thomas Thagard III of Houston and niece Kathleen Ann Ramey.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, his dear sisters Kay Weatherford of La Playa, CA and Mary Ann Taylor of Neosho, MO, sons-in-law Joe Jaworski and Phil Wilson of Manley, Cheshire UK, and his nephews John Ramey of Los Angeles, CA and Max and Dan Dunham of Dallas.
“Now cracks a noble heart. Good-night, sweet prince;
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
The family requests that memorials be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball, Galveston TX 77550 or to Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy, Galveston TX 77550.
Memorial Services will be conducted at a later date at Trinity Episcopal Church pending improved health conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.