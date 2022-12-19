HOUSTON, TX — John Thomas Patlan, Sr. of Houston, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born in Galveston, Texas in 1936 to Gabriel Patlan and Maria Vasquez Patlan.
John was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and a devoted and faithful Christian man. His family and his church meant everything to John.
For decades, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church of La Marque, and then Westbury United Methodist Church in Houston.
In addition to raising five children, John served honorably in the US Army, and retired after a career working for the US Postal Service and served as a leader with the Postal Workers Union. His curiosity and love of learning led him to emphasize the value of education to his children, and he set an example by attending night school and earning a college degree at age 43. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ofelia Patlan, his parents Gabriel and Maria Patlan, and siblings David Patlan, Placido Patlan, Martha Suarez, Daniel Patlan, and Ruben Patlan.
He is survived by his children John Patlan Jr., (Elsa), Steve Patlan, Mark Patlan (Linda), Henry Patlan (Shushanik), and Linda Marie Patlan (Eric); as well as grandchildren Sarah, Sean, Madison, Chandler, Samantha, Evan, and Hovannes. He is also survived by his sisters, Lydia Garcia, Irene Penland, and Mary Ann Patlan; and countless members of his church family.
Funeral services will be held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home at 5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expwy Texas City, TX on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with visitation between 12:00 -1:00 p.m. Burial will be held following service, he will be buried alongside his beloved wife at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Westbury United Methodist Church 5200 Willowbend, Houston TX 77096 on Tuesday, December 27 at noon — all friends and family are welcome to come and enjoy food and fellowship and to celebrate the lives and eternal rewards of John and his wife Ofelia on what would have been their 64th Wedding Anniversary.
