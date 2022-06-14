William George Bill Orr

KATY, TX — On June 9th, 2022, William "Bill" George Orr died at the age of 93. He was born on March 21, 1929 and adopted in 1931 by J. G. and Ora Orr. He was a resident of Katy and Galveston, Texas. He graduated from University of Houston, served in the Army and was a member of the Arabia Temple for 50 years.
Bill worked in the oil Industry and was a residential and commercial land developer and Vice President for American General Investment Company. He was proud of having provided upscale communities to thousands of home owners in neighborhoods such as Great Wood and Cinco Ranch. He was also part of the development for Katy Mills shopping center mall and the surrounding highways. By his retirement in 1990, he had been responsible for the development of eleven master planned communities across the United States.
Bill is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Michael Orr and Dani Orr Biess; his stepchildren Thomas P. Grant III and Kenneth F. Grant along with their spouses and his beloved grandchildren.
There will be a small private service on June 17, 2022 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. At a later date, there will be a Celebration of Life in Galveston for his many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Burn hospital in Galveston, Tx.
