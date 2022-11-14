PEARLAND, TX — I take this time to say goodbye to a man, my father Randolph Turnbull Garland. We lost him on the evening of November 10, in Missouri City, Texas at the age of 70.
Randy was a man with a wicked sense of humor and often made friends wherever he went. He loved to laugh and was always ready with a new idea on how to live life to the fullest, and he usually succeeded at that task. A lifelong sports fan, something he inherited from his mother, meant he could often be found at the games cheering on the Houston Astros, Rockets and Texans. He was a great dad and loving husband as well as being a kind, giving person and will be missed by many, especially those who knew him the best.
Randy is survived by his wife, Shelly Garland, his daughter, Amber Maree Garland, his sisters Patricia G. Hernandez and her husband John R. Hernandez of Lawton, Oklahoma and Victoria G. Walton and her husband Randall Walton of Victoria, Texas. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard W. Garland, Lloyd H. “Buddy” Garland, III, his sister Margaret “Bunny” Boyd, and his parents Lloyd H. Garland, Jr and Maree T. Garland.
As of right now, there is no formal service to be held, but his family and friends will be having a celebration of his life at a future date and time next month.
