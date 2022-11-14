Randolph Turnbull Garland

PEARLAND, TX — I take this time to say goodbye to a man, my father Randolph Turnbull Garland. We lost him on the evening of November 10, in Missouri City, Texas at the age of 70.

Randy was a man with a wicked sense of humor and often made friends wherever he went. He loved to laugh and was always ready with a new idea on how to live life to the fullest, and he usually succeeded at that task. A lifelong sports fan, something he inherited from his mother, meant he could often be found at the games cheering on the Houston Astros, Rockets and Texans. He was a great dad and loving husband as well as being a kind, giving person and will be missed by many, especially those who knew him the best.

