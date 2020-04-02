Rojelio Solis, Sr., 89, of Galveston passed away at Jennie Sealy Hospital on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born August 27, 1930 in Donna, Texas to Bartolo and Selvera Solis.
Rojelio was a resident of Galveston since the early 1970’s; he retired from Sears after 33 years, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Rojelio loved hunting, BBQ, dancing, Houston Sports Teams and having a good time.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Albert Solis, Sr., sister Hilda Gonzales, and two brothers: Jose Solis and Jesse Solis, Sr.
Rojelio is survived by his two daughters: Yolanda Solis and Sally Solis, three sons: Rojelio Solis, Jr., Rick Solis, Sr., and Tony Solis; sister Maria Alexander (Frank Alexander, Sr.) and three brothers: Frank Solis, Lalo Solis and Oscar Solis, numerous grandchildren, one great granddaughter, nieces and nephews and the mother of his children Petra Solis.
Pallbearers will be AJ Solis, Jr., Rick Solis, Jr., Matt Solis, Adrian Galicia, JJ Solis and DJ Medina. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alberto Solis and Jason Solis.
A Private Service will be held due to Coronavirus.
