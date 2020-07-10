Cynthia Sue Sherr (Shields) 59, currently of Lynn Haven, FL was born on December 14, 1960 and gained her wings to be with the Lord on July 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She is proceeded in death by her father, 3 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Sherr, 2 sons, Bradley & wife Anna, Colton & wife Ali, 2 grandchildren Bradley & Mason, mother Marjorie Shields, 2 brothers Gary & Larry Henson, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
The family will be holding a celebration of life in the upcoming week. Please remember Cindy by her infectious smile and all the Joy she brought to everyone around her.
