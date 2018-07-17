Dorothy Arnette Weaver

GALVESTON—Dorothy Arnette Weaver, age 101, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018 at Gulf Health Care Nursing Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

William Henry Jefferson

GALVESTON—William Henry Jefferson, 99, passed away July 16, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his daughters, sisters and loving family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.

