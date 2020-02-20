GALVESTON Jeffrey Dale Samford age 61 of Houston passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 at his residence in Houston. Funeral services are 11:00am Saturday February 22, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home beginning at 9:00am on Saturday.
Jeff was born December 4, 1958 in Galveston, Texas. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Galveston where he was very active throughout his youth. He was a 1978 graduate of Ball High School and was employed at UTMB from 1976-1988 as a Master Plumber. Jeff was an extremely talented mechanic and craftsman. There weren’t many things that he could not master. His time spent in his youth with cars, motorcycles, electronics and everything motorized gave him thorough understandings of the things that make our world move. He was a kind man and a friend to all. His love of his family, especially that for his girls was evident.
Preceded in death by his parents Maurice Stacy Samford and Betty June Rich Samford and daughter Bailie Jackson-Samford; Jeff is survived by his wife Andrea of Houston; daughter Hollie Turney and husband Nick of San Antonio; sons, Josh Behrmann and wife Channa and Ryan Behrmann brothers, Greg Samford of Galveston and Todd Samford and wife Jodi of Baytown, Texas; 5 grandchildren Kinzlee Behrmann, Jasper Scott, Eric Turney, Logan Turney, Reid Turney; nephews, Andrew Samford and wife Maria of Pearland and Todd Samford, II and wife Marianne of Pasadena; numerous, other relatives and many friends.
Memorials may be made in Jeff's name to the Maurice Samford Preschool Fund at First Baptist Church, 822 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
