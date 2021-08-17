HOUSTON — Our beloved, Quinita Nirissa Cleveland, 40, heard the voice of God say “Well done my good and faithful servant” answered the call and gained her wings on Friday August 13, 2021, at her home. She was born March 2, 1981, in Galveston, Texas, to Chelette D. Cleveland Gaskins and Donald D. Mays.
Quinita was educated in Galveston I.S.D. and was a proud graduate of the Ball High School with the class of 1999. She accepted Christ at an early age at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under leadership of the former pastor, Rev. Paul Wingate, Sr. and continued her spiritual walk with Pastor William E. Stevens. She was employed at Harris Health System where she worked as an account analyst.
Quinita is preceded in death by her stepfather; Devone T. Gaskins; grandparents, Reginald Luther Brooks, Levine Arnett and Maggie E. Mays; great-grandmother, Lucille Gladys Esther and uncle, Terry L. Mays
Left to honor and celebrate her life is her son, Nicholas Ray; mother, Chelette D. Gaskins; father, Donald D. Mays; Nicholas Father, Averie Ray; grandmother, James Ella Cleveland-Webb; great grandmother: Katie Woodworth; aunts: Nicole, Lenora (Junius), Pamela, Paula, Lynnette, Lionette and Tiffaney; loving devoted aunts: Sandra (Clarence) Pamela (Christopher) and Nicole (Marcus); uncles: Shawn, Steve, Jerry and Johnny (Yvekka); loving devoted uncles: Derrick (Chandra), Erroll (Winfred),and John(Betty); best friend, Jessica (Shawn); godmother, Kiska Daniels; godsisters, Remi and Christyn; stepbrother, Tyrone and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, to include extended family members and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at West Point Baptist Church, with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon Gracious Host and Pastor Paul Wingate, Sr. officiating. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
