TEXAS CITY — Albert Hall, Jr. departed this life on Sunday, January 9th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his children.
Albert Hall, Jr. was born on February 23rd, 1936, in Galveston, Texas to Albert Hall, Sr. and Joella Dancer Hall. He grew up in Galveston and later moved to Freeport, Texas. Albert graduated from Lanier High School in Freeport. Sometime after graduation, he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. Those who knew Albert knew he loved wearing his Air Forced cap and talking to other veterans.
Albert was a member of Greater Matthews Baptist Church where he was a loyal member, part of the Sunday School and Mighty Men Ministries. He worked various jobs at UTMB, Sears, Texas City Water Department, to name a few and retired from Union Carbide Refinery in 1996 after 20 years of service. He was a member of The Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.
He married the love of his life, Charlene Sanders Hall and together they raised their three children. Albert traveled all over the world, spoke Spanish and loved to read. He collected an extensive collection of books, movies, CD's, and albums. He was a Disc Jockey for many years and was known as "DJ Al'' traveling throughout the region sharing his love of music. Albert lived a full life, loved his family, and was affectionately known as GP. Albert will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Charlene Sanders Hall and brother, Thomas Hall.
Left to cherish his memories are his devoted children, Gretchen Mason (Charles, Jr.), sons, Anthony Hall and Albert Hall III (Demetria). Grandchildren, Christopher Hall, Camille Nelson (Andrew), Henry Haynes, IV, Heather Hall, and Nicholas Hall. Great Grandchildren, Arianna Nelson and Cassius Nelson. Devoted Sister-in-Law, Mary Ella Hall. Devoted Cousins, Pearl Robinson (John), Steve Jack (Fay) and Shanna Spurlock (Kenneth). Devoted friends Ken Simonet and Norris Williams; including family, friends and neighbors for over 40 years, Mr. Magdaleno & Mrs. Felicitas Jaramillo and Mr. Tony & Mrs. Lupe Aguilar. A Labrador Retriever, named Jake.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 1 p.m. with a viewing from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
