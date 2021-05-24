Winifred Geraldine Cook

HITCHCOCK — Winifred Geraldine "Jerry" Cook, 88, of Hitchcock, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence. Jerry was born July 3, 1932, in Long Beach Mississippi, to Julius and Winifred Broers.
She was a 1949 Graduate of Ball High Galveston and was an office manager in Patient Financial Services - UTMB. Jerry was a volunteer at the Volunteer Hospital Auxiliary Mainland Medical Center where she was affectionately known as "Popcorn Lady." She was a member of St Johns Methodist Church, Texas City and enjoyed Bunco and reading.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents and former husband Fisher Cook. She is survived by three sons: Wayne Cook (Janet) , Barry Cook (Keri) , Mark Cook (Michelle); two daughters: Clarice Byrd (Steve), Sherrilyn Robinson (Bubba); eight grandchildren: Stephanie Lyssy (Garrett), Alyssa Sauers (Travis) Kahla Cook (Andrew Lopez), Lauren Cook, Kyle Cook (Chloe Lopez) Chase Robinson (Monica), Zachary Robinson (Kristen Davenport), Lanie Robinson; five Great-Grandchildren: Jaxson Hagewood, Avery Lyssy, Everly and Gavin Sauers and Oliver Robinson; sister: Mary Lou Brod (Ernie) of Wiggins, MS; niece: Jennifer Brown; nephew: Lindsay Brown, of Wiggins, MS.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A service will follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Stephanie Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will include Kyle Cook, Jaxson Hagewood, Chase Robinson, Zachary Robinson, Bubba Robinson and Steve Byrd.
A special thanks to Hospice Sharisse Cotton and Angelia McGowen.
