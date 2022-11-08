TEXAS CITY, TX — Joan Marie Blackwell Faust, 79, of Texas City, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Joan was born to Sidney Richard Blackwell and Ruby Ruth Hagelman Blackwell on April 20, 1943, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas. She graduated from La Marque High School in La Marque, Texas in 1961 and attended Lewis Business School in Galveston, Texas. Joan married Billy Joe Faust on September 2, 1967 in Galveston, Texas, and they settled down in Texas City. She is survived by her three sons, George Faust and fiancée Libby of Texas City, Jeffrey Faust of Houston and Robert Faust and wife Olivia of Hitchcock. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Isabelle Faust and Ilana Faust of Hitchcock; grandsons, Isaiah Faust of Hitchcock, Riley Cooper and wife Kelsie of Livingston and Ryne Cooper and wife Macy of Texas City and great-grandson, Levi Cooper of Livingston. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; sister, Sandra Blackwell; son-in-law, David Gunnels and grandson, Christopher Faust. Joan worked with the Santa Fe Railroad in Galveston as a key punch and comptometer operator before joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a secretary. She met her future husband, Billy, while working at the Corps of Engineers. Joan then became a housewife to raise her family where she was actively involved in the La Marque schools including being a homeroom mother and a lifetime PTA member. In her free time, Joan loved reading, playing solitaire, and taking care of her dogs. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Visitation will be held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City at 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Forest Park Cemetery in Webster. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Humane Society in Joan’s name.
