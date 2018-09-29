Maria (Mary) Luisa Lopez, 76, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at her residence after being diagnosed with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Santos Ramirez, Sr. and his wife, Maria Refugio (Lita) Ramirez. She was married to Joe Lopez Sr. until his death on November 28, 2008.
She was a devoted wife, loving supportive mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a 1960 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, Texas. She worked at Aramco Outside Blinds for 31 years until her retirement. She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo and going on bus trips to Coushatta when she could, something she shared in common with her Mother, Maria Refugio (Lita) Ramirez.
She will be greatly missed by her son, Joe Lopez, Jr., daughter, Brenda L. Sabrkonandeh (husband-Mo), granddaughters: Amanda Sabrkonandeh & Carissa Blakeman (husband-Jeremy), 4 great grandchildren along with brothers, one sister, & numerous other relatives & friends.
She requested not to have a public memorial service. Special thanks to the A*Med Hospice staff for their care, kindness and respect.
