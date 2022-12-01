TEXAS CITY, TX — Andrew Jackson Womack, Affectionately Known as “Hubba Bubba or Andy’’ Passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday November 17,2022 at (HCA) Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital.
Andrew was Born on November 19,1966 to William Womack and Audrey Bonton in Galveston Texas.
He attended Galveston Independent School District where he Graduated with the class of 1985
In 1989 Andrew Married Linda Tidwell From that Union De’andre Womack was Born.
Later He Married Lillie Bland Womack and shared 11 years of marriage together.
Andrew Loved To Cook, Play Spades, Spend time with Family and Friends, Listen to Frankie Beverly, and loved His Dallas Cowboys.
Andrew was a loving Husband, Son, Father and Grandfather.
Andrew is survived by his Wife Lillie Womack , Son De’andre Womack, Sister Sandra Kendrick (Husband Keith Kendrick) Step Brothers Otis Harris, Ben “KC” Moore, Armon Moore(Wife Roberta), Stepsisters Kim Guyton (Lawerance Husband), Brenda Hill, Gussie Williams, Sister in law Tina Harderman (Husband Tony), Doris Burton (Houston, Texas), Stepchildren Shuma Bland, Brandy Bland, Derrick Bland (Wife Sherlonda), Gerald Bland, Niece Ciera Haley, Nephew William Haley, grandchildren Deanna Womack, Deasia Womack, De’andre Womack Jr, Donte Womack, Jamie Womack, Kaleb Womack, Kaydence Womack, Kaysen Womack. Great grandchildren Charm Phillps & Kyrie Stoll. Aunt Peggy Dancer, Uncle Benny Dancer; Great Niece Paris Jenkins; Great nephew Ryen Allen; Devoted Friend Bobby Spurlock. A Host of Loving Cousins and Friends. Andrew Predeceased by Father William Womack, Mother Audrey Bonton, StepMother Phyllis Stein Womack, Step brother Keith B. Moore.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410Fm 1765(facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
