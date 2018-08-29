Michael “Mickey” Marshall Etheredge, of Tomball, Texas passed away August 28, 2018. He was born December 12, 1950 to parents, Lynton Orville and Iva June Etheredge in La Marque, Texas. He was a member of the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by brothers Lynn Etheredge and wife Sally of Tomball, Texas and Bobby Etheredge and wife Sharon of Conroe, Texas.
Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.