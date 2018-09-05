SANTA FE—Mrs. Dorothy Havens “Dottie” Toohey passed from this life Thursday evening, July 26, 2018, in Webster.
Born February 11, 1941 in O’Neill, Nebraska Mrs. Toohey had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1982. She was of the Yahweh Christian Faith and enjoyed bingo, travelling, crocheting and going out to eat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren Dale and Wilma F. (Harding) Havens; son, David Dale Toohey; sister, Patty Havens.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Stan Toohey; children, Duane Toohey and wife, Cindy Starr of Snook, Sheila Geesing and husband, Jimmy of Santa Fe, Douglas Toohey and wife, Cindy of Santa Fe, Daniel Toohey, Sr., of Santa Fe, Stanly Arthur Toohey, Jr. of San Diego, Diane Rae Morran; sisters, Delores Thompson and husband, Duane, Marilyn Curry of Roscoe, Illinois; grandchildren, Alyssa Beam, Arianna Beam, Kayla Tyler, Kevin Geesing, Daniel Toohey, Jr., Julie Martin, Kathaline Lakey, Brittany Lakey, Madelaine Toohey, Maeve Toohey, Matthew Toohey, Stanley Toohey, III, Steven Toohey, Mary-Ann Dailey, Shane Moran; great-grandchildren, James Green, Aiden Otto, Savannah Tyler, Adelynn Tyler, Jakob Bradley, Josiah Moreno, Jaxon Martin, Lillian Dailey, Sean Dailey, Eloise Dailey; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., September 8, 2018 at the family’s residence.
A private cremation was conducted under the care of Hayes Funeral Home. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory by making memorials in the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.