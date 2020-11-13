Funeral services for Saturday and Sunday of November 14, 15, 2020 Nov 13, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Services for Edwina James will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Mainland Funeral Home in La Marque, TX. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesBikers arrive on island for weekend, despite no Lone Star RallyTexas City standoff ends peacefullyBiden's corruption should be on front page of paperLong-vacant Texas City bank building gets new life; Sonny's Place returns; more homes planned for Galveston's West EndLa Marque woman charged with manslaughter in fatal League City crashHeated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rallyTexas City police investigating two similar armed robberiesCiting COVID, attorneys ask for delay to start of capital murder trialTicketed council candidate calls to defund Galveston's parking policeDrive-by shooting in La Marque sends one to hospital CollectionsIn Focus: Clear Falls vs Clear Creek High School FootballIn focus: Ball High School vs Baytown Lee FootballIn Focus: La Marque vs Sealy High School FootballIn Focus: Texas City vs Santa Fe High School FootballIn Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21Latitude 29In Focus: BYU 43, Houston 26In Focus: Ball High vs Beaumont United High School FootballIn Focus: Packers 35, Texans 20In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football CommentedBiden's corruption should be on front page of paper (103)Residents divided over masks at polls after judge's order (101)Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (71)Trump will fight illegal mail-in ballots to the end (69)Heated exchange interrupts already tense Trump rally (62)Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts (60)Political Buzz: La Marque council members spar over social media accusations (55)Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House (46)Democrats will take away everything, even our guns (42)Back the Blue Rally and MAGA Boat Parade (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.