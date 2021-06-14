GALVESTON — Apolonia “Paula” Galvan was born on February 9, 1938 and departed this earth on June 8, 2021 due to advanced dementia. She passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her parents, Katy Rogers and Jose Marron; husband, Ernest Galvan; daughter, Carolyn Stanton; sister, Maria Elena Coreas; and brother, Richard Rivera.
Paula was born in Baytown, Texas. She lived and worked in Galveston throughout her adult life as a business owner of many establishments including Paula’s Congo, The Funhouse, The Farmer’s Inn and La Rumba Café. She was a supporter of many local community organizations including LULAC and The Cinco De Mayo Association, to name a few.
Paula had a very diverse and colorful life. Her favorite pastime was playing bingo. She enjoyed camping, taking trips to the casino, and spending time with her family. She was a talented crocheter and left many family heirlooms. Paula loved listening and dancing to music. She was comforted by her pets and they were loyal by her side to the end. Paula leaves behind a large and loving family legacy.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia (E.V.) Morales; daughter, Priscilla Boothby (Kyle Hester); son, Timothy (Kim) Galvan; and daughter, Cathy (Doug) Bekkema. She is also survived by grandchildren: Michael and Edward (Cindy) Morales, Andrea (Henry) Torres, Candace (Ronald) Slaydon , Kimberly (Jose) Garza, Timothy and Tiphani Galvan, Bianca Boothby, Mark Salinas Jr, Chris and Alicea Rice; great grandchildren: Adrian Garcia, Ronald Slaydon Jr, Diego Morales, Noah Slaydon, Eli Morales, Aubrey Slaydon, Aleyah Morales, Jose Toro Jr, Aviana Torres, Vida Morales, Elynna Torres, Alejandro Garza, Elena Galvan, Demery Gandara, Antonio Garza, siblings Lupe Hinojosa, Linda Perez, Frances Reyna, Albert Reyna, Gregory Orozco and multiple siblings in Baytown. She also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Paula’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, June 15, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 16, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Morales, Edward Morales, Timothy Galvan II, Christopher Rice, Roland Hinojosa, and Juan Lazo. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Salinas Jr.
The family would like to thank Texas Home Health Hospice, The Meridian and DCare at UTMB for their compassionate care of Paula.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Paula’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
