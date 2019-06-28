Marshall Taylan, 46, of League City passed away on Thursday, June 27th. Marshall was born on January 29, 1973 in Laoag City, Philippines but he made his home in San Francisco and then Galveston.
He graduated from Galveston College with a degree in nursing. He was a nurse with UTMB and Memorial Hermann in the cardiac cath-lab.
Marshall loved doing anything outdoors, especially if it involved his cousins. He was an avid cyclist and runner. He has completed in many half marathons, marathons, bike races, but is most proud of being a 2019 Ironman Texas finisher. He loved going camping and spending lots of time at Disney World with his wife and kids.
Marshall is preceded in death by his father, Gomercindo Taylan; his grandparents, Rodrigo and Consolacion Taylan; and his beloved aunt, Catherine Veniegas.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary; and their children, Averie and Gavin; his brother, and spouse, Gomer and Grace Taylan and their children, Justin, Marcus, and Emmajean; his sisters, Cathy Veniegas and Crystal Houlton; Uncle, Quirino Veniegas; and many cousins that were more brothers than anything.
Honorary pallbearers will be his cousins Alex Calapan and Bernard Dondonay. Pallbearers will be his cousins Brigge Dondonay, Ron Buado, John Buado, Lee Alviza, Shirnyl Alviza, and his good friend Keith Sumrall.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and services on Monday, July 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home 851 FM 517 Dickinson. Graveside services will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ronald McDonald House in Galveston.
