Barbara Lee Easley Burke Cornwall died on Monday, February 18, 2019. Bobbye was born in Memphis, TN, the oldest child of Virgil and Blanche Miller Easley.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda L. Burke.
Survivors are her son, Michael D. Burke of Galveston; grandson, Todd M. Burke and wife Sara, of Katy; granddaughter, Krista Burke White and husband, Rob, and their two children, Walker and Lauren White, of Houston.
No services are planned. Bobbye’s cremated remains will be placed beside her late husband, Frank I. Cornwall, at the State Cemetery in Austin.
