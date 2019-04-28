Jonathan Martinez Ruiz was born September 23, 1988. He was called home on Friday April 26, 2019 at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, TX. Jonathan was the oldest of six children and was a fun-loving son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. His persona will be greatly missed by many.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: Mother - Ruth Martinez, Father – Valentin Martinez, Brothers – Daniel Martinez, Moises Martinez, and Elias Isai Martinez, and Sisters – Ruth Abigail Martinez and Joana Elizabeth Martinez.
My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one will snatch them out of my hand.
John 10: 27-28
Services will be held at: Iglesia Rios Deagua Viva, Officiating Pastor - Enrique Rivas on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00am.
