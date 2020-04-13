Freddie J. Carmichael, 81, Texas City passed away on Thursday, April, 9, 2020.
He was born August 29, 1938 in Galveston, Texas to Lee and Rosa Carmichael.
Freddie was a resident of Texas City since 1992 and lived in Galveston County all his life. He was a Machinist for Marathon for over 35 years and was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and golf.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rosa Lea Carmichael and wife Loretta Beatrice Maples Carmichael. Freddie is survived by his daughter Joan Jones (Brian Gunzelman) two sons; Freddie Lee Carmichael (Leslie Blacketer) and Edward “Eddie” Carmichael, five grandchildren: Kathryn Carmichael, Kacey Carmichael, Matthew Carmichael, Kandace Carmichael (Reneﹶ), and Kristy Carmichael, special friends: Pat and Mac McDonald and Jerry and Linda Cooper.
Limited visitation and viewing on Wednesday April 15, 2020 from 12-3 pm at James Crowder Funeral Home La Marque. Please contact the family for special instructions and safety precautions. A small private memorial planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.
