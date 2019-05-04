Cecil L. Irvin of McKinney, TX went home to his Heavenly Father on March 24, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1933 in Flat Rock, IL, to John and Hazel Irvin.
He graduated from Palestine High School in 1950 and then completed two years of business school. At age 17, he began working in the cafeteria office at Marathon Oil in Robinson, IL and eventually worked his way up to the accounting department. A transfer moved him to La Marque, TX where he worked until his retirement in 1994.
Cecil met the love of his life, Norma Lee Garrard, while in high school and they were married on August 2, 1952. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a S/Sgt. from 1953-1957 serving in Germany and ending his military career in Florida.
He was an active member of Highlands Baptist Church in La Marque where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He and Norma enjoyed bowling and when his girls were older, he enjoyed coaching their softball teams. They also enjoyed playing 42 with special friends for fourteen years.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years Norma, daughters Kathy Miller (Tom), Jerri Glenn (Mike), Ronda Murray, and Angela LaBry (Daniel), eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters - Marjorie Raley and Carolyn Leggitt.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, four brothers, two sisters, and son-in-law Pat Murray.
The family will celebrate Cecil’s life in a private gathering in June.
Memorial donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365) or the Texas Baptist Men (5351 Catron, Dallas, TX 75227).
