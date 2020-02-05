Lem Allanic York, of Texas City, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 87. He was born on April 5, 1932 in Cebu City, Philippines to Frank and Benita York. Lem proudly served in the United States Army. He went on to his career as the first Filipino police officer hired by the City of Galveston where he promoted through the ranks to lieutenant. “114” was both feared and loved within the department and most remembered for his quick stick and colorful story telling. He retired in 1996.
He will be remembered for helping establish the Filipino Association of Galveston, his devotion to the Santo Nino, hanging out with his best friends Eli, Nick, and countless others at Eli’s Texaco, and his love and devotion to his wife and family. Referred to as dad, Lolo, Uncle Lem, or Tito Lem, he is remembered by his family for never failing to provide, his never shaken faith and trust in God, and his role in helping many family and friends immigrate to the United States.
He is preceded in death by his love of his life, his wife of 52 years, Patrocinio “Nene” York. He is survived by his daughter Ethel Procell and husband Paul, sons Thad York and wife Kristin, Patrick York and wife Andrea, brother Eddie Allanic, grandchildren Lilly Procell, Emma and Madeline York, and many nephews, nieces, other loving family and friends.
The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the ladies at Light Heart Memory Care, Providence Hospice, the staff at Regent Care Center of League City, and the team of doctors and providers at UTMB for their compassion, patience, and care throughout the past years.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7:00PM with a Rosary at 7 o’clock at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main St., League City, Texas 77573. A Funeral Mass will follow on Saturday at 10:00AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Light Heart Memory Care, or Providence Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.