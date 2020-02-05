Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.