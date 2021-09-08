Dr. James Richard Jim Walker

GREEN VALLEY, AZ — Dr. James (Jim) Richard Walker passed away August 24, 2021 in Green Valley, AZ. Born February 26, 1933, he grew up with parents George C. and Nora Gurdner Walker and siblings, William, Clayton, Donald and Phyllis all preceding him in death. He had numerous nephews and nieces. With his siblings much older than he, great time was spent enjoying the company of his pets and later, he was able to fill his summers between high school working for a mortuary. This would benefit him later as a graduate student in college.
After spending two years at Boise Junior College, which is all that was offered, it was time for a much anticipated move prompted by his brothers living and working in Arizona. Jim found himself attending and eventually graduating Arizona State University (ASC at the time) with a degree in Physiological Zoology in 1956. During this period, he was also a staff sergeant medic with the Arizona Air National Guard and held a civilian instructor position with the guard teaching the "effects of natural forces on the human body" to high performance aircrew members.
Jim met his wife Virginia B. Walker (Ginny), in 1961 at a party hosted by his roommate. He fell in love with the girl they called Ginger and they married that year. After a time in the graduate program in Tucson at University of Arizona, he was prompted by another student to apply for a Fellowship with Arthur Guyton of the Physiology Department at the University of Mississippi. Just prior to that, he had bypassed the Bachelor's program with the fortuity to move into the PhD. program. With the new opportunity of the fellowship on the horizon, Jim and Ginny and their small dog hopped in their yellow Ford pickup and headed for Mississippi. He referred to the move by stating they were "headed to the land of Jim Crow and Jim Beam" being introduced to the southern tradition of bootleggers and noting their bumper stickers which read.."For the Sake of Me and My Family, I am Voting DRY!". While in Mississippi, his first child, referred to as "Kitty", was born in 1963.
With the help of colleagues, he learned of a teaching position at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. He, Ginny, and baby moved to Galveston in 1965 where, with his growing family (a son and another daughter), he remained for the next 29 years. His position at UTMB was as a teacher of physiology to young student nurses and doctors. As the assistant director of student labs, Dr. Walker became interested in the possibility of using computers to simulate living experimental animals. He wrote about 15 simulation programs which were used in the university labs and made available to anyone caring to use them all over the world, thereby saving untold numbers of living animals. Dr. Walker also held a position on the Admissions Committee for several years until retirement.
Drawn to adorable Fredericksburg, TX, Jim and Ginny retreated to the house they would call home for mostly the rest of their lives. Ginny passed away in 2015. Jim brought his woodworking, art studio and organ to their new home. As a couple, a dog they named Dolly embraced them soon after their arrival, showing up at their gate homeless and alone. In turn, the Walkers embraced the relationships of good neighbors and friends in town.
James, "Jaime" as his wife and kids would refer to him familiarly, was a private and respectful man who enjoyed humor and jocularity, travel, the arts, anything that might electrocute a normal person, forensic science, languages, all music except hip-hop, storytelling, dogs of all kinds, and pretending to hate cats, reading and learning anything, playing his organ twice a day and last but definitely not least, WALKING. The man never said a swear word no matter how pushed to the limit. In his last year, he found the enjoyment of a good porter at the brewery in Silver City, while dictating letters to friends and family that he missed (hi, Cheri!). Scouting warmer temperatures took him to Green Valley, Arizona for the last months of his life.
James is survived by daughters Kitty Veja Walker of Kyle, TX, Anne DeFrance Walker of Silver City, NM. Son, Brian Richard Walker, passed away in 2009. Also surviving, son and daughter-in-law Sean Popovich and Abby Green, James' granddaughters, Sabina and Haley Popovich, and great-grandson, Konrad Popovich. Finally, Schotzi, the latest dog, his partner in many crimes, survives to continue walking in his memory another day.
Special thanks to Cheri Snyder and friends on Peach St., Fredericksburg, Texas. Sincere gratitude to the Philomena in Kyle, Texas, the Villas at Green Valley, Arizona, Traditions Hospice Care of Arizona and Research for Life, his final wish. Please consider donations to Traditions Hospice and/or Research for Life or any gift or donation on Jim's behalf of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.