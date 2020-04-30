Lawanda Joan Antley age 76 of Galveston passed away April 27, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Joan was born in Denison, Texas on May 12, 1943 to Otis and Wanda Shackelford. She married Douglas Antley on December 24, 1965 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Together they have a beautiful family that includes children Illya Sean Antley who was born in College Park, GA on February 19, 1968, Kurrin Antley born in Denison, TX May 18, 1970 and wife Laura , Amber Scoskie born in Window Rock, AZ January 20, 1972 and husband Keith; grandchildren Tristan Cook and husband Joe, Ian Antley and wife Kim and Kaylee Scoskie; great grandchildren Lillie Cook, Ireland Antley and Oliver Antley.
We love you Joan and will miss our Rock dearly but we rejoice that you are at rest in full peace with our Lord. We love you Ning Ning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.