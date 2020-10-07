Joe Lynn Carothers, age 75, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away suddenly on 4 October 2020 at UTMB Health Clear Lake in Webster of urosepsis.
Joe was born 28 May 1945 in Childress, Texas to Willie Joe and Helen (née Burton) Carothers. He grew up in Tulia, Texas with his parents and four siblings, Fayetta, Kay, Tommy, and Debbie. In 1963, Joe graduated from Tulia High School. He married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Lee, on 7 August 1965 at her family home in Cotton Center, Texas. Joe graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1969. He worked as an engineer at Monsanto for 14 years in both Texas City and Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1983, he followed in his father’s footsteps by opening Joe’s Body Shop in Santa Fe, his father having opened the original Joe’s Body Shop in 1951 in his hometown of Tulia. Joe retired in 2013, passing his passion and business on to the third generation to his son Cody. Since retirement, Joe and Shirley took frequent trips around the globe with family and friends, nourishing his adventurous spirit.
Joe served as a member Santa Fe City Council from 2008 to 2018. He co-founded the Santa Fe Economic Development Corporation and was a member of the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce. Joe was a passionate and active member of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe-Hitchcock, where he served as President and Treasurer, and the Rotary Club of the Mainland. Joe never missed a Rotary Club meeting, even when on vacation to exotic scuba diving locales or family trips around the globe. Joe served as an Elder and Deacon for Midway Church of Christ in Hitchcock.
Everyone knew and liked Joe because he brought out the best in others. He was kindhearted and generous, frequently volunteering to help others without first being asked. He had a moral compass, and everyone knew which way it pointed, which made him an admired leader and friend. Joe liked to laugh and was known to his family and friends for his humor and kind smile. Joe passionately cheered on his Texas Tech Red Raiders sports teams. He enjoyed chatting for hours with his family, friends, and even strangers.
Joe Carothers is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Shirley Lee Carothers of Santa Fe. He leaves behind three adoring children, Mark Joe and wife Karen Sue Carothers of Sugar Land, Jill Leigh and husband Charles Andrew “Trey” Taylor III of Johnson City, and Cody Lee Carothers and wife Allison Nichole Winnike of Santa Fe. Joe is the proud “Pa” to five grandchildren: Evan Joe Carothers of Houston and Alex Neal Carothers of Sugar Land; Charles Andrew “Drew” Taylor IV of San Angelo and Patton Lee Taylor of Johnson City; and Alastair Thomas Carothers of Santa Fe. Joe is survived by his sisters Fayetta Moore of Graham and Debbie Brock of Tulia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe was predeceased by parents Willie Joe Carothers (2005) and Helen Carothers (2003); siblings Kay Young (2015) and Tommy Carothers (2019).
Visitation will be held on Friday, 9 October 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 10 October 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home in Hitchcock. Pandemic safety precautions including attendee mask requirements and social distancing will be observed. The service, which will also be livestreamed for remote attendees, will be officiated by Russell McLaughlin, Minister of Midway Church of Christ. Pallbearers include grandsons Evan Joe Carothers and Alex Neal Carothers; nephews Steven Dwain Young and Layne David Young; Eric Wayne Carothers and J. Tanner Carothers; and R. Shane Brock. Honorary pallbearers include grandchildren Charles Andrew “Drew” Taylor IV, Patton Lee Taylor, and Alastair Thomas Carothers. Internment will take place immediately following the service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s honor to Children and Arthritis, Inc., 2751 Albert L. Bicknell Drive, Suite 2E, Shreveport, LA 71103; the Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693; or to Midway Church of Christ, 10408 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
