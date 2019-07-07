Richard Alton Cripps
GALVESTON—Richard Alton Cripps, age 80, of Port Bolivar passed away Monday July 1, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ronald Leon Milton, Sr.
GALVESTON—Ronald Leon Milton, Sr., age 62, of Houston passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 in Houston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Victor Raul Jaramillo
GALVESTON—Victor Raul Jaramillo, age 47, of La Marque passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Andrea Gail Toussant
GALVESTON—Andrea Gail Toussant, age 70, of Galveston passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Ann Pearl Ramos
GALVESTON—Ann Pearl Ramos, age 99, of Galveston passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
