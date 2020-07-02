2/11/1950 – 6/25/2020
Mrs. Curley Ashton Browning of Waco, TX. Received her heavenly wings on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on February 11, 1950 in Galveston TX to Willie L. Ashton and Lessie Whitaker Ashton.
Mrs. Browning is serviced by her loving husband of 50 years Stephan Browning, daughter Delicia Roosevelt and Stephanie (Duriel), grandchildren, sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Browning will be on Saturday July 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, TX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.