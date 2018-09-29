Nellie Maude Willoughby (97), of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on May 6, 1921 to Lilias and George Thomas. Nellie was a longtime resident of Texas City and member of the First Baptist Church. She worked as a nurse for both St. Mary’s Hospital in Galveston and Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
Nellie is preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, Robert Willoughby; son Edwin Roberts; son-in-law, Peter J. LaValle, Jr.; sisters: Verga Calder and husband Jack and Mollie Forster and husband Harold; and brothers: Frank Thomas and Donald Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter Lois LaValle; sister, Maida Bridges and husband Jackie; grandson Peter J. LaValle III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 2:00pm at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas with Rev. Dennis Johns officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the charity of your choice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.