Betty B. Emerson Lipoma died peacefully at the age of 88 on August 22, 2019, in Dickinson, Texas surrounded by family members. Betty was predeceased by her first husband, Herbert Thomas (“Bud”) Emerson, her sister Olga B. Metz and parents Robert and Gernice Bourgeois.
Betty was born on August 13th 1931 in New Iberia, Louisiana and is survived by her husband Phillip Lipoma, of Dickinson, Texas, children, Thomas John Emerson and wife Kathy of Aiken, South Carolina, daughters, Cynthia Emerson Vain and husband John, of Sycamore, Illinois, and Renee Emerson Dollar and husband Harry of Nassau Bay, Texas, grandchildren and stepchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Essential Hospice in Clear Lake City, Texas or Nassau Bay Animal shelter, Nassau Bay, Texas.
