Jermaine Lee Morris, Jr.

Jermaine was born on January 31, 2000 in Beaumont, TX to Shawnda Carmon East and Donald Ray Slaughter, Sr. He was raised in Beaumont and later moved to La Marque with his mother where he attended school and graduated with the class of 2018.
Jermaine was a very talented basketball player and played varsity basketball his freshman year. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Jermaine enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Several months ago Jermaine became a father, and fell in love with his baby girl, Kahloni Morris. He cherished and adored loving and spending time with her. Jermaine we will miss you.
On September 10, 2020 he was reunited with his father, grandfathers and brother, Harry Zeno, Jr.
Jermaine leaves loving memories in the hearts of his mother, Shawnda Carmon East (Ben); his daughter, Kahloni and her mother Breonna; siblings, Donald, Kiera, JerMonika, Joshua, Deshawn, Amani, Darius, and Jaden; grandparents; Gracie Carmon and Kimberly Slaughter; many aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will held Saturday, September 19, 2020 beginning at 10:00 A.M. followed by a Service to Celebrate Jermaine’s Life at 12:00 noon both Services will be held at 324 4th Ave N Texas City, TX 77590. Burial will follow at Grave Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock, TX.
