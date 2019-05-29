Zada Allison Ferguson, 91, of Texas City, passed away, Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, with a visitation from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Zada Ferguson was born July 10, 1927 in Henderson, Texas. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Texas City. Zada was a Sunday School Teacher for over 40 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Ferguson; parents, Henry and Annie Broome; brothers, Royce Broome and Felix Huey; sisters, Doris Depew, Ima Beard and Mary Bryan.
Survivors include sons, Tommy “Bud” Ferguson, Jimmy Ferguson and wife Denice; grandchildren, Louis Ferguson and wife Bonnie, Justin Ferguson and wife, Jenna, Sean Ferguson and wife Chelsea. She had 4 great grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Anthony Knight, Alexis, Lane and Emma Ferguson.
Zada was so easy to love and admire. A loving wife, mother, mamaw and truly a lady. She was magic in the kitchen and she made sure no one left hungry. She will be missed by all.
Special thanks to Lynette Perez, her caregiver.
