SANTA FE—
Mrs. Laurel Jean Knadler passed from this life Friday evening, May 24, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Laurel was born January 7, 1948 in Denver Colorado to John and Marcia (Spaulding) Ramsell. She devoted her life to her career as a nurse and to the VFW Post 8248 Auxiliary, where she served as president for several years. Laurel loved animals especially her pups and treated them like her family. She would be so happy if any memorials in the form of donations would be made out to the Texas City Animal Shelter, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City, Texas 77590.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcia (Spaulding) Ramsell; son, Alfred H. Haxton; sister, Marsha Lee McMahan.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 38 years, George Knadler; son, John Charles Haxton and wife, Jennifer; daughters, Marsha Dianne Myrick and husband, Sam, Angela A. and husband, Charles “Chuck”; Denise Harris-Knadler, Michelle Williams; nephew, John Todd McMahan; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
