Carlyn Joseph Hypolite Jr., departed his life on Saturday July 11, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1957 in Galveston, TX.
Carlyn retired from Edgewater Retirement Home as an Environmental Management Representative (Housekeeping Aid) after 27 years, retiring in May 2005. In his leisure, he enjoyed watching his favorite television program “The Young and the Restless” and having daily conversations with his favorite cousin Shirley Savoy, going to the movie theater, cruising the seawall, and hanging out with cousins Kimberly Coleman and Treyvon Lazare, better known as the “Three Amigos”. Carlyn enjoyed spending time with his sister Kathy and nieces Megan and Ashleigh, attending the Father and Son annual breakfast with his beloved Uncle Joe, enjoying family gatherings, greeting all neighbors and friends with a loud “Hey, How Ya’ll Doing” and most of all, spending time with his faithful dog “Sandy”. In his earlier years, Carlyn Jr. participated in the Texas Special Olympics Track and Field events, earning numerous awards and first place ribbons. He won a gold medal at the National Events.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents Carlyn J. Hypolite Sr., and Bernice Pickney Hypolite, and his brother Michael D. Hypolite.
Carlyn Jr. leaves to cherish his memory one brother Gary Hypolite Sr. (Calandria), one sister, Kathleen “Kathy” Hypolite, sister-in-law Andrea Hypolite, one nephew Gary Hypolite Jr., two nieces Megan Hypolite and Ashleigh Hypolite, one great nephew Garran Hypolite, four great nieces Morgan Narcisse, Garyian Hypolite, Gavlyn Hypolite and Arabella Moorehead, aunts, Theresa Pickney, Mildred Hypolite, and Lillie “Sue” Hypolite and uncle Joseph Hypolite (Antoinette), beloved cousins Shirley Savoy, Kimberly Coleman, Treyvon Lazare, Georgia Basil, and Harold “Cat” Pickney Sr., and a host of relatives and friends
A Catholic Mass Service will be on Thursday, July 30th with viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 am, followed by a rosary at 10:30 and funeral mass will be at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st, Galveston, TX. Face mask will be required, and social distancing will be expected.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Galveston Humane Society in memory of Carlyn Hypolite Jr. www.galvestonhumane.org
