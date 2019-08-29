Bimage
Celebration of life services for Emma Bimage will be held today at 12:00pm at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Holbrook
Funeral services for Mary Holbrook will be held today at 2:00pm at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston County Memorial Park under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Kirby
Funeral services for Amanda Kirby will be held today at 10:00am at James Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Rivas
Memorial services for Earl Rivas will be held today at 2:00pm at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood, TX.
Small, Jr.
Memorial services for James "Jim" Small, Jr. will be held today at 6:00pm at the VFW Post 6378 in Dickinson, TX.
Westmoreland
A graveside service for Richard Westmoreland will be held today at 11:00am at the Alta Loma Cemetery in Santa Fe, under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
