Trevino
Memorial services for Frank Trevino will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, 851 FM 517, Dickinson.
Wainwright
Memorial services for Emerson Wainwright, Sr. will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock.
York
A Funeral Mass for Patrocinio York will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Haskins
Funeral service for Patricia Haskins will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Holmes
Homegoing services for L. A. Holmes, Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Greater Bell Zion MBC, 5917 Carver Ave. in La Marque under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Dowell
Memorial service for James Dowell will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock.
Koepp
Funeral services for Lee Koepp will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 - 13th Ave. N., Texas City, under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Collins
Funeral services for Rose Collins will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Macedonia Baptist Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Burton
Funeral Mass for Angeline Burton will be held at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1420 31st, Galveston, under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Washington
Celebration of Life services for Charlie Washington will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Gilbert
Services for Annie Gilbert will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Rico
Funeral services for Andrew Rico will be held at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
