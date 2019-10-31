Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Warren G. Kelly was born on March 14, 1945 to Smith Henry Sr. and Bessie Kelly. He was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School, retiring after 33 years of diligent service as a welder with Union Carbide. He was an ordained deacon at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church. His unconditional love for his family and friends will greatly be missed.
On October 25, 2019 Warren Kelly passed from his earthly life into eternity. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Smith Henry Kelly, Jr. and Margaret Loud and other loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 53 years, Rosa “Puggy” Charles Kelly; daughters, Sharonda Kelly Word and husband Jason Word and Keisha Kelly; grandchildren, Carmen White, Carnell White III, Jaden Rollins and Cambree McCuin; sisters, LaWanna Cannon and Mary Aldridge (Lonnie); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, God-children, in laws and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 9:00 a.m. with and church service at 11:00 a.m. located at 7420 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77591.
