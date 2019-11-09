Ivey Manuel Partain, 90, of La Marque, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Webster. Ivey was born April 24, 1929, in Splendora, Texas, to Lonnie and Mattie Partain.
Ivey served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a Member of the Highlands Baptist Church. He was a retired pipefitter and maintenance supervisor having worked for Monsanto.
Ivey was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Wilma Daphene Partain; one daughter, Tauna Partain Ready (Don Ready) of Houston; two sons, Bruce Partain (Lynn Partain) of Beaumont and Nathan Partain (Kris Partain) of Chicago; three sisters, Jewell MacLanahan of Plano, Modell Gray of Webster, Renie Deal of Amarillo; six grandchildren, Nevin Partain, Matthew Partain, Mark Partain, Turner Partain, William Partain, and Madeline Partain; three great-grandchildren, Nevin Partain, Gracelyn Partain, and William Partain.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Jack Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster.
