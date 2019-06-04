Vernon Noell Fredericksen, of Galveston, Texas, known to family and friends as Noell, passed from this life on earth, to his Heavenly Abode on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 4:55 p.m.
He is survived by his family; wife, Rosemary Fredericksen; sons, Noel Joseph (Joey) Fredericksen and Noell Fredericksen, III; and his brother, Michael Stephen Fredericksen.
Preceded in death, by his father, Vernon Noel Fredericksen, Sr.; mother, Francis June Holt; and daughter, Michelle Fredericksen
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, at Sacred Heart Church, 1302 Broadway, Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550. Visitation will begin 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Hall, 1010 35th Street, Galveston, TX 77550.
