Jonathan Daniel Fisher
WOODLANDS — Jonathan Daniel Fisher, age 36, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. 409-986-9900
William M. Sims, lll
GALVESTON — William M. Sims, lll (Boobie) 45, passed away on Monday March 22, 2021. A visitation is planned for April10, 2021 at 10 am followed by funeral service at 11 am in Chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Tex 77591
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.