Tyler Shawn Walsh-Ewald, age 19, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Nassau Bay, Texas on December 20, 2000. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in May 2019. He attended Galveston College and was on the Whitecaps Baseball Team during the Fall of 2019 until an arm injury ended his season. He worked for various contractors doing construction work, which he absolutely loved. He was on his way to starting his own business. He was very sweet, caring and polite. He had the most beautiful smile and contagious laugh and made an impact on everyone he met. He was also an organ donor, so he will live on through the persons who received his generous gifts.
He is survived by his parents, Craig Ewald and Renae Walsh-Ewald of League City; brother Austin Walsh of Crossroads; sister Corrigan Walsh-Ewald of League City; grandparents Rita Ewald of Galveston, and Roice and Sharon Melton of Palestine; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at Texas Avenue Baptist Church, 320 Texas Avenue, League City, Texas 77573. The Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Texas Avenue Baptist Church, with Pastor Rudy Guerrero and Army Chaplain Brent Trahan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Venmo account that has been set up, @Craig-Ewald-2 or to J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
