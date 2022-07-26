TEXAS CITY, TX — Larry Joe Burns, 77, passed peacefully from this life on July 19, 2022.
He was born in Lilbourn, MO to Hollis and Hazel Burns, the youngest of seven children. Larry and his wife Betty were married for 54 years. He was a parts counterman for most of his working career. His enjoyment was his family. He loved going to watch his granddaughter, Lauren, play volleyball, and all her other activities. Sitting around the table playing games with family was the highlight of his week.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Hollis Burns; his mother and stepfather, Hazel and Calvin Dowdy; his sister, Mena Maclamore; his brothers and their wives - James Davidson (Nancy), Gilbert Gulley (Norma Jean), Wayne Burns (Hazel), Billy Burns (Glenda).
Survivors include his wife, Betty; son, Darren; daughter-in-law, Luci; and his cherished granddaughter, Lauren; sister, Monetta (David) Pavlich; sisters-in-law Allana McClellen, Ruth (Paul) Crump; and brother-in-law, Charles McClellen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Larry on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by service at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Texas City. (409)986-4950, 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Suite 2000, Texas City, TX 77591.
