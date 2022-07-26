Larry Joe Burns

TEXAS CITY, TX — Larry Joe Burns, 77, passed peacefully from this life on July 19, 2022.

He was born in Lilbourn, MO to Hollis and Hazel Burns, the youngest of seven children. Larry and his wife Betty were married for 54 years. He was a parts counterman for most of his working career. His enjoyment was his family. He loved going to watch his granddaughter, Lauren, play volleyball, and all her other activities. Sitting around the table playing games with family was the highlight of his week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription