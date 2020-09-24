Our beloved matriarch, Mary Joseph was born on September 30, 1934 to the late Toby Hayes Matthews and Minerva Matthews. She was married to the late Louis Joseph, Jr. She was a retired bus driver. She was the heart of the home indeed. She was well known and respected in her community. Her heart and home were always open. She encompassed the values of a noble woman.
She passed away on September 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Vanessa Joseph.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family, children, Willie Charles Joseph, Sharon Joseph Cooper, Louise Joseph Mitchell (Freddie) and Patricia Joseph Ward (Ray); siblings, Hazel Gibbs, Jerline Abercrombie and Lester Mitchell; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services are being held at Mt. Carmel Baptist church located at 2920 TX-3, Dickinson, Texas 77539. Burial to follow at Paradise South Cemetery Pearland, Texas.
