GALVESTON — Haymon Talib Jahi, formerly known as Haymon Gilbert, and affectionately known as "Creeper" passed into Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Chapter, the fraternity's chapter of sweet rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with the coronavirus.
On May 17, 1948, Haymon was born in Galveston, TX. to the parents of Haymon and Jewel Gilbert he was the oldest child born to this union.
Haymon graduated from Central High School, Class of 1966. Haymon married his high school sweetheart Aminah A. Jahi formerly known as Sonja A. Dugas in 1968. Haymon was a United States Army Veteran and Texas Southern University Alumni.
He had an amazing career as a manager in the Technical Operations Department at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space Company in Sunnyvale, CA. and retired after 28 years of service with a top-secret clearance in his field. He resided in San Jose, CA. for 42 years until his passing.
Haymon is preceded in death by his parents, Haymon Gilbert and Jewel Arceneaux, wife Aminah A. Jahi, son Haymon A. Jahi, sister Joyce Lynette Gilbert East and half sibling Dora Venters.
He leaves to cherish his legacy, a daughter Monique Jahi of Seabrook, TX.; siblings Sandra Batiste of La Marque, TX., James Gilbert (Jackie) of Texas City, TX., Sarah Bunton (Leon deceased) of Lubbock, TX., Marilyn Doty of Galveston, TX., Delores Martin of Texas City, TX., Dorie Gilbert (Bruce) of Hockley, TX., Bobby Arceneaux Jr. of Phoenix, AZ., and Barbara Collins (James) of Kingsville, TX.; half siblings Douglas Venters, Irvin Gilbert, and Leonard Brooks; a sister-in-law Felicia Broussard (Vienca) of Houston, TX., daughter in-law Alysha Jahi of Stockton, CA., 6 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
A burial service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 State Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 Flower arrangements can be sent to the cemetery. Pastor Jethroe Moore II, of Rehoboth Christian Center San Jose, CA. Officiating.
