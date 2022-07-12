GALVESTON — GALVESTON Marina Rosalda Decker age 90 of Galveston died Sunday July 10, 2022 at her residence in Galveston. Memorial services are 2:00pm Saturday July 16, 2022 with visitation beginning at 11:00am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Marina was born August 16, 1931 in Mexico City to Fernando Gonzalez and Mary Bangs Gonzalez. She moved to Galveston from Mexico in 1949 and married Harry Decker in 1961 and created the Western Marine Ship Repair Company. In 1981 they played a huge part in managing the response to the Burmah Agate Oil spill disaster. They had a love for aviation and owned many Air planes that they used to travel and transport prisoners for the Galveston Sheriff Department. Later in the 1980's she developed the Lingo Bingo game to promote good American family values in children. She and Harry retired early and moved to Fort Lauderdale and lived on a Yacht where they traveled the Bahamas and greater Caribbean extensively. The couple returned to Galveston in the 2000's to be closer to family. She had a passion for singing and Mariachi music. Marina loved to help people and touched many, many lives in a positive way. She was awarded the Presidential Commendation by First Lady Barbara Bush. Marina was truly a "Larger than Life" woman and will be missed greatly.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harry Decker in 2008, daughter Iris Kulick and a daughter in law Ellen Decker; survivors include sons Robert Decker and Sky Decker and wife Katie and their son Sky; daughters Linda Hagen and husband Bob Hagen; Karen and husband Bob Hagerman and their daughters Mindee and husband Thad Caltigrone, and Kristina and Erica Hagerman , son in law John Kulick and their children Heidi Lovejoy and Linda Kulick; Great grandkids Mikayla and Michael Lovejoy, numerous cousins and many friends.
