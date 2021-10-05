GALVESTON — Nancy Elisabeth Gay Trieff was born on the island in December 1947. She attended the University of Texas at Austin. She worked as a medical technologist for years, many of those working side-by-side with her mother, Dorothy Gay. Before retiring, she worked in Randall’s deli. She also volunteered as a docent with Galveston Historical Foundation.
Nancy was the most glamorous and sophisticated woman her daughter could imagine. She loved to give presents. Nancy delighted in her grandchildren and adored giving them gifts. She generously made sure her daughter had any support she needed but would get very annoyed if her daughter tried to buy her anything and sneak her money. She was a fan of hard-boiled mysteries and always knew who the murderer was because she’d seen every Perry Mason and Matlock episode countless times. She loved animals and welcomed countless cats, dogs, birds, and even the occasional friendly rodent into her home. She celebrated her faith and loved God and her community at First Lutheran Church of Galveston.
Nancy had emphysema and COPD and with time, those diseases restricted her abilities and outings. With the assistance of her supportive neighbors and friends, Kevin Ward, Jo Soske, Karen Lehr, and Troy Bryant, she was able to remain in her home even as she grew sicker and required more support.
Nancy was preceded in death by her twin brother, Robert Wayne Gay, her father, Rufus Ashford Gay, her former husband, Norman Trieff, and her mother, Dorothy Ellen Gay. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Sue Chapman; daughter, Zoe Trieff; son-in-law, Marc Bruner; and four grandchildren, Alden, Addy, Tristram, and Graham Bruner.
Her life will be celebrated at a small outdoor service at First Lutheran Church of Galveston on Saturday, October 9th, at 10 am. Friends and family are welcomed to attend but asked to wear masks to protect one another. Her family is grateful for the health care she received at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to UTMB’s Good Neighbor Program: https://www.utmb.edu/good-neighbor/give.
